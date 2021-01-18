COVID IN MD:Over 1.7K New Cases As Hospitalizations Rise Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was critically injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday, city police said.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West North Avenue. Police said officers found a 28-year-old man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

The second shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Vine Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Due to his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff