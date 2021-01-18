BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the sun filling the Inner Harbor sky, music fills the air as notes fly from the bell of Cameron Sterrett’s trumpet.

It’s a pop-up performance born after the pandemic shuttered music venues, leaving the local musician with extra time and a desire to spread joy.

“I took some time to think about how I could help the people. And I do music so I was like man we’ve got to bring music to people something where people can really feel good,” Sterrett said.

Teaming up with his friend, and drummer, Aggi Brown, III, they’ve been playing on sidewalks throughout the city for the past several months.

“It’s been beautiful honestly, a lot of hard work and a lot of times it looked like it wasn’t going to make it but we trusted in God, trusted in ourselves and kept it going,” Brown said.

They prepared with a catalog of jazz, funk and soul. They’re bringing live music to anyone that stops to listen.

“Good music, entertaining, trying to do something positive for the neighborhood,” a passerby said.

It’s a break from the day-to-day, courtesy of two guys who may just be getting as much joy from playing as you would from listening.

“It’s actually a great joy. It’s priceless. It’s amazing how people just come and set up. We’ve had people just sit out there and just give request. All of that. It’s just nice, I love it,” Sterrett said.

The pop-up concerts aren’t completely random. They announce them online and on social media.