BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens made a number of roster moves Monday, two days after their season came to an end with a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The team announced it was waiving four players: quarterback Robert Griffin, III, defensive backs Davontae Harris and Tramon Williams and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas. Thomas was a COVID-19 opt out.
READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Says He’s Proud Of Ravens This Season Despite Loss To Buffalo Bills
Tyler Huntley, who took over for quarterback Lamar Jackson after Jackson was injured during the third quarter of Saturday’s game, got signed to a reserve/future deal, as did:
- LB Aaron Adeoye;
- DT Aaron Crawford;
- DT Braxton Hoyett;
- WR Jaylon Moore;
- LS Nick Moore;
- DE Chauncey Rivers;
- DB Nigel Warrior;
- DB Chris Westry;
- RB Ty’Son Williams; and
- TE Eli Wolf.
On Twitter Monday morning, Griffin thanked his teammates, the Ravens organization and fans.
“This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job,” he wrote. “Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal [sic]. The best is yet to come.”
As year 8 comes to a close, I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans, & @Ravens organization. This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job. Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal. The best is yet to come.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 18, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!