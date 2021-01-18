BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are saying goodbye to running back Mark Ingram.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, said Ingram will be the latest player to leave the team following the end of their season on Saturday in Buffalo.
Baltimore is releasing veteran RB Mark Ingram on Tuesday, per league sources. The move will save the Ravens $5 million against the 2021 cap and allow Ingram to get an early jump on free agency.
Ingram is healthy and believes he has plenty to offer for 2021.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021
Earlier in the day, the Ravens announced they were waiving four players, including quarterback Robert Griffin, III.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Lamar Jackson Says He’s Proud Of Ravens This Season Despite Loss To Buffalo Bills
- Ravens Waive Robert Griffin III, 3 Others; Sign 11 To Reserve/Future Deals
On Twitter Monday night, Ingram thanked the Ravens for “being a first class organization,” adding the “Best is still ahead, cant wait!”
Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz
— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021
Ingram joined the Ravens in 2019 after eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!