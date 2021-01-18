COVID IN MD:Over 1.7K New Cases As Hospitalizations Rise Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are saying goodbye to running back Mark Ingram.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, said Ingram will be the latest player to leave the team following the end of their season on Saturday in Buffalo.

Earlier in the day, the Ravens announced they were waiving four players, including quarterback Robert Griffin, III.

On Twitter Monday night, Ingram thanked the Ravens for “being a first class organization,” adding the “Best is still ahead, cant wait!”

Ingram joined the Ravens in 2019 after eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

