BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dante Barksdale, an activist, a leader and a man with a heart for the greater good has fallen victim to gun violence.

There is still no word from police on who took the life of the community activist but city leaders are taking Monday to remember him and they challenge everyone to carry on his legacy. A $7,000 reward is out for information leading to the arrest of Barksdale’s killer.

Help us Identify and Arrest Donte Barksdale’s killer https://t.co/NcfDdjuOiI pic.twitter.com/VY3snhIFKr — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 18, 2021

“Someone who dedicated himself to ending the violence in Baltimore was ultimately killed by it,” said City Councilman Zeke Cohen.

Dante Barksdale was the face of Safe Streets- a program aimed at preventing violence and changing the way communities view criminal activities that may have been normalized over time.

Last night, police said Barksdale was shot in the head near Douglass Homes. Councilman Zeke Cohen spoke to members of Safe Streets to find out what happened.

“He was there to mediate a conflict to do what he so often did yet my understanding is that he took a bullet not meant for him,” Cohen said.

A picture posted by Dante Barksdale shows some of the work being done by @SafeStreetsBalt . Now the community is mourning the loss of his life @wjz pic.twitter.com/Q2ZgIA4pmf — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 18, 2021

His mission in life was to stop the senseless killing. This is a message Barksdale shared on Instagram the day after Christmas.

“Murder and mayhem shouldn’t be the way we continue to resolve our problems,” he said.

Ten years ago- now City Council President Nick Mosby- remembers meeting Dante at a recreation center.

“I walked these streets with him,” Mosby said.

Then “Safe Streets’ was just an idea. Dante made it a reality.

“Forgiveness is key bro you have to forgive people if we start to forgive we can start to heal bro and it’s the only way we can stop some of this violence,” Dante said.

“For him to wind up a victim to the same senseless violence, you can’t paint a more tragic picture,” Mosby said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and countless others have shared their condolences on social media. Many are saying Dante was a light in the darkness and we must keep his legacy alive.

“My hope is that we as a city come together and truly do the work he was doing of curing violence of healing from trauma,” Cohen said.

The community will remember Dante Barksdale with a virtual vigil Monday evening.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that people can participate live on his Facebook page.

Tonight at 6PM, you are invited to a virtual vigil in honor of Dante Barksdale’s legacy with his family and Safe Streets. Participate live: https://t.co/cvfYz0GRVI In the coming days, the family will communicate plans for a community-wide vigil in Dante’s memory. pic.twitter.com/hicoMi7Z8Q — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 18, 2021

He added the family will announce plans for a community-wide vigil in Dante’s memory.

Community leaders reached out throughout Sunday to remember Dante and all the work he did for the city.

The virtual vigil begins at 6 p.m.