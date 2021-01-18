BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
I cannot tell you how many times we have seen some of the chillier temps of the Winter season on this day, the national holiday celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dozens of kids marching with dance, and cheerleading corps, bundled up to the max. Parents shivering but watching with pride. Politicians putting on a brave face. One can almost mark Winters time by this day. But not this year.
We will have a bit of a breeze this afternoon, but also a fairly decent amount of sun, and a high just 4 shy of 50°. Just fantastic for the kids and parents alike. Politico’s are used to the heat or lack thereof. And this is just the beginning of another week featuring daytime highs, and night time lows, at or above normal. Rain chances minimal, and snow not even discussed.
We start a week off celebrating goodness. And clearly Mother Nature is all in on that!!