WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A woman was charged in impersonating a police officer at a security checkpoint in Washington D.C.
According to the U.S. Capitol Police, officers stopped a woman around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at a checkpoint for the inauguration at First Street and Columbus Circle NE.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The woman presented a military challenge coin to officers and stated she was a law enforcement officer. As she was being questioned, the woman drove off and was again stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue.
She was placed under arrest and charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer and fleeing a law enforcement office.
Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage
She was taken to D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program for evaluation and was later processed at USCP Headquarters and transported to D.C. Central Cell Block.
Her name and photo have not been released by police.