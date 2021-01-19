PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — A 50-year-old woman has been reported missing out of Anne Arundel County, police say.
Teresa Marie Michelle Smith was last seen on January 18 in the area of the 4400 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena.
She is 5’5″ tall, weighs 180 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be in need of assistance.
She was last seen wearing a black and white bathrobe, black leggings and black sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding Teresa’s whereabouts is asked to call or text 911.