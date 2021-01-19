MORGAN COUNTY, WV. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police rescued a person who was injured by a falling tree in a mountainous area in West Virginia Monday afternoon.
Helicopter Trooper 5, based out of the Cumberland Airport, was dispatched to Morgan County around 3:30 p.m. to hoist an injured victim who was in an area of steep terrain.
The helicopter crew got ready for an aerial hoist rescue. The AW-139 helicopter was moved into a steady hover position around 180 feet above the rescue crews. A trooper with medical equipment was lowered to the scene.
The patient was stabilized before it was hoisted back into the helicopter and taken to UPMC Western Maryland Medical Center for treatment.