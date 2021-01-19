COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, I-95, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — All northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north before exit 49A/Interstate 695 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash is causing significant delays on Interstate 95.

Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed multiple vehicles crashed into each other.

The Baltimore City Firefighter’s Union tweeted they are assisting with a rescue.

