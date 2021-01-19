HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — All northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north before exit 49A/Interstate 695 due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash is causing significant delays on Interstate 95.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed multiple vehicles crashed into each other.
The Baltimore City Firefighter’s Union tweeted they are assisting with a rescue.
💥CRASH WITH RESCUE💥
NB I-95 prior to exit 49 (I-695) 21227#Halethorpe Baltimore Co@TomQuirkDist1 @PhyliciaPorter_#BCFDR1 special called #MutualAid to assist @BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 at a vehicle crash with rescue. NB 95 is shut down. #BMORESBravest #BalTraffic #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/usBKf84moQ
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 19, 2021
