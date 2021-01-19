PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — The fast-thinking of some officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department is being credited with helping prevent a potentially serious incident.
Officers were called just before 6 p.m. on Monday night to the Walmart on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena for reports of an elderly man inside of his car, sobbing and appearing to be in distress.
As officers tried to get the man’s attention, he suddenly accelerated a short distance. To prevent him from doing it again, officers used their vehicles to box in the man’s car.
Officers eventually used a kit to open the man’s door. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the medical emergency that led to the incident.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.