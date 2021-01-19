TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch are asking residents to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccines on their vaccination portal, even if their tier group won’t be eligible for vaccinations until later.

Once you’re registered, you’ll get a link to make an appointment for the vaccine when your group is eligible for the vaccine. This allows for the county to make sure no vaccines are wasted and should someone cancel their appointment, another person can get a vaccine. However, they will only vaccinate people in the same phase.

“For older adults and others who might be unable to use the internet to make appointments, we ask that family members or other trusted individuals, help sign up their loved ones for this registry and assist them in making appointments, when asked,” said Olszewski. “We’re also asking any senior or other individual who needs additional assistance, or who may not be able to have immediate assistance from others, please call us in Baltimore County at 311 for help. We have staff on the ready to help connect to seniors and others to sign up for an appointment.”

But even if everyone registers, Branch said there’s a limited number of vaccines. Since they launched the site Friday, they have received 72,000 registrations.

Officials will begin working with Baltimore County Public Schools this week to vaccinate the county’s educators and staff as prioritized by the school system. BCPS will also send staff to shadow the county’s teams at the Timonium vaccination site to learn best practices.

