By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old suspect accused of armed robbery.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force are looking for Antoine Cloude of the 5500 block of Cannonbury Drive.

Police say Cloude is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on August 19, 2020, in the 1900 block of Bank Street.

 

 

Cloude and a friend allegedly robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet before fleeing eastbound on Eastern Avenue, police say.

He is also wanted for an assault and robbery that occurred on September 11, 2020 in the 3700 block of Foster Avenue, police say.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Antoine Cloude’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

