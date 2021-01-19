BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Curbside recycling resumes Tuesday in Baltimore city.
Operations began at 6:30 a.m. and they were greeted by Mayor Brandon Scott.
Curbside recycling was suspended on Aug. 31 when the city’s Department of Public Works was struggling to keep up with the city’s curbside trash pickup as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their department.
Since then, the city has been operating collection centers, which will remain open through Feb. 27, but the hours will change — opening only two days per week: Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
