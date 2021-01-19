COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to push back up, though the state’s positivity rate dropped down Tuesday morning.

Maryland reports 1,972 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 330,186 since the pandemic came to the state. Fifty-three more people have died, now at 6,476 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations, which saw a slight drop after last week’s continual rise, is now creeping back up past 1,800 hospitalized. There are now 1,875 in state hospitals for COVID-19, of which 411 are in ICU beds and 1,464 are in acute care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The statewide positivity rate dropped down by nearly half a percent Tuesday, now at 7.8%. The state conducted 29,389 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 6.5 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.

As Maryland enters Phase 1B this week, 551,700 doses have been distributed across the state. Of those, 233,309 first doses and 21,801 second doses have been administered.

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,956 (166) 0*
Anne Arundel 30,355 (410) 14*
Baltimore City 35,941 (757) 22*
Baltimore County 44,391 (1,037) 31*
Calvert 3,099 (48) 1*
Caroline 1,665 (13) 0*
Carroll 6,397 (176) 5*
Cecil 4,438 (90) 2*
Charles 7,303 (135) 1*
Dorchester 1,864 (26) 0*
Frederick 14,447 (216) 8*
Garrett 1,728 (56) 1*
Harford 10,396 (186) 4*
Howard 13,592 (189) 6*
Kent 949 (28) 2*
Montgomery 54,835 (1,196) 44*
Prince George’s 63,592 (1,152) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,196 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,161 (96) 0*
Somerset 2,109 (24) 0*
Talbot 1,525 (16) 0*
Washington 10,625 (184) 3*
Wicomico 5,791 (103) 0*
Worcester 2,831 (68) 1*
Data not available 0 (72) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 15,681 (2) 0*
10-19 30,689 (5) 1*
20-29 60,532 (31) 1*
30-39 57,460 (67) 6*
40-49 50,701 (187) 4*
50-59 49,800 (498) 23*
60-69 33,468 (1,013) 18*
70-79 19,039 (1,642) 31*
80+ 12,816 (3,028) 90*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 173,168 (3,131) 86*
Male 157,018 (3,345) 88*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 93,515 (2,304) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,107 (222) 7*
White (NH) 111,612 (3,195) 89*
Hispanic 54,840 (614) 15*
Other (NH) 15,470 (65) 0*
Data not available 47,642 (76) 1*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 2,979 4.231% 10 0.014%
Anne Arundel 19,347 3.34% 1,508 0.26%
Baltimore 38,852 4.696% 4,270 0.516%
Baltimore City 22,712 3.827% 3,405 0.574%
Calvert 4,438 4.797% 73 0.079%
Caroline 1,775 5.313% 50 0.15%
Carroll 8,122 4.822% 644 0.382%
Cecil 3,147 3.06% 73 0.071%
Charles 2,495 1.528% 121 0.074%
Dorchester 1,700 5.324% 57 0.179%
Frederick 10,779 4.153% 916 0.353%
Garrett 1,959 6.752% 3 0.01%
Harford 11,051 4.326% 1,161 0.455%
Howard 14,522 4.459% 1,754 0.539%
Kent 878 4.521% 29 0.149%
Montgomery 31,320 2.981% 2,712 0.258%
Prince George’s 12,016 1.321% 1,166 0.128%
Queen Anne’s 2,713 5.385% 179 0.355%
St. Mary’s 5,692 5.015% 188 0.166%
Somerset 792 3.092% 84 0.328%
Talbot 2,412 6.487% 101 0.272%
Washington 5,904 3.909% 564 0.373%
Wicomico 5,212 5.03% 820 0.791%
Worcester 2,332 4.461% 430 0.823%
Unknown 20,156 N/A 1,482 N/A

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 1,308 33
20-29 29,483 2,933
30-39 44,575 5,564
40-49 43,365 4,699
50-59 46,915 4,403
60-69 34,780 3,024
70-79 14,131 599
80+ 10,751 546
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 142,279 14,428
Male 82,696 7,243
Unknown Gender 8,334 130

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 35,928 3,093
Asian 16,756 2,095
White 140,459 13,222
American Indian or Alaska Native 827 126
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 467 58
Other Race 22,057 1,466
Unknown Race 16,815 1,741

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 10,107 769
Not Hispanic or Latino 190,152 18,862
Unknown 33,050 33,050

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff