ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to push back up, though the state’s positivity rate dropped down Tuesday morning.
Maryland reports 1,972 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 330,186 since the pandemic came to the state. Fifty-three more people have died, now at 6,476 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Hospitalizations, which saw a slight drop after last week’s continual rise, is now creeping back up past 1,800 hospitalized. There are now 1,875 in state hospitals for COVID-19, of which 411 are in ICU beds and 1,464 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate dropped down by nearly half a percent Tuesday, now at 7.8%. The state conducted 29,389 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 6.5 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.
As Maryland enters Phase 1B this week, 551,700 doses have been distributed across the state. Of those, 233,309 first doses and 21,801 second doses have been administered.
Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,956
|(166)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|30,355
|(410)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|35,941
|(757)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|44,391
|(1,037)
|31*
|Calvert
|3,099
|(48)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,665
|(13)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,397
|(176)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,438
|(90)
|2*
|Charles
|7,303
|(135)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,864
|(26)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,447
|(216)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,728
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,396
|(186)
|4*
|Howard
|13,592
|(189)
|6*
|Kent
|949
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|54,835
|(1,196)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|63,592
|(1,152)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,196
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,161
|(96)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,109
|(24)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,525
|(16)
|0*
|Washington
|10,625
|(184)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,791
|(103)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,831
|(68)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(72)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|15,681
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|30,689
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|60,532
|(31)
|1*
|30-39
|57,460
|(67)
|6*
|40-49
|50,701
|(187)
|4*
|50-59
|49,800
|(498)
|23*
|60-69
|33,468
|(1,013)
|18*
|70-79
|19,039
|(1,642)
|31*
|80+
|12,816
|(3,028)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|173,168
|(3,131)
|86*
|Male
|157,018
|(3,345)
|88*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|93,515
|(2,304)
|62*
|Asian (NH)
|7,107
|(222)
|7*
|White (NH)
|111,612
|(3,195)
|89*
|Hispanic
|54,840
|(614)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,470
|(65)
|0*
|Data not available
|47,642
|(76)
|1*
Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|2,979
|4.231%
|10
|0.014%
|Anne Arundel
|19,347
|3.34%
|1,508
|0.26%
|Baltimore
|38,852
|4.696%
|4,270
|0.516%
|Baltimore City
|22,712
|3.827%
|3,405
|0.574%
|Calvert
|4,438
|4.797%
|73
|0.079%
|Caroline
|1,775
|5.313%
|50
|0.15%
|Carroll
|8,122
|4.822%
|644
|0.382%
|Cecil
|3,147
|3.06%
|73
|0.071%
|Charles
|2,495
|1.528%
|121
|0.074%
|Dorchester
|1,700
|5.324%
|57
|0.179%
|Frederick
|10,779
|4.153%
|916
|0.353%
|Garrett
|1,959
|6.752%
|3
|0.01%
|Harford
|11,051
|4.326%
|1,161
|0.455%
|Howard
|14,522
|4.459%
|1,754
|0.539%
|Kent
|878
|4.521%
|29
|0.149%
|Montgomery
|31,320
|2.981%
|2,712
|0.258%
|Prince George’s
|12,016
|1.321%
|1,166
|0.128%
|Queen Anne’s
|2,713
|5.385%
|179
|0.355%
|St. Mary’s
|5,692
|5.015%
|188
|0.166%
|Somerset
|792
|3.092%
|84
|0.328%
|Talbot
|2,412
|6.487%
|101
|0.272%
|Washington
|5,904
|3.909%
|564
|0.373%
|Wicomico
|5,212
|5.03%
|820
|0.791%
|Worcester
|2,332
|4.461%
|430
|0.823%
|Unknown
|20,156
|N/A
|1,482
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|1,308
|33
|20-29
|29,483
|2,933
|30-39
|44,575
|5,564
|40-49
|43,365
|4,699
|50-59
|46,915
|4,403
|60-69
|34,780
|3,024
|70-79
|14,131
|599
|80+
|10,751
|546
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|142,279
|14,428
|Male
|82,696
|7,243
|Unknown Gender
|8,334
|130
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|35,928
|3,093
|Asian
|16,756
|2,095
|White
|140,459
|13,222
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|827
|126
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|467
|58
|Other Race
|22,057
|1,466
|Unknown Race
|16,815
|1,741
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|10,107
|769
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|190,152
|18,862
|Unknown
|33,050
|33,050
