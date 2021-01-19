GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for federal charges of bank robbery and violation of his federal supervised release from a prior bank robbery conviction.
According to his plea agreement, on December 13, 2019, Douglas Randall Phillips, 58, entered a bank located in the 11000 block of York Road in Hunt Valley and approached a teller.
Phillips handed the teller a note which read, “This is a robbery, I have a gun and will begin shooting unless you give me all loose 100’s, 50’s + 20’s immediately.”
Phillips obtained more than $700 from the teller and fled the branch on foot.
On December 18, 2019, Phillips entered a different branch of the same bank in Baltimore to make a withdrawal from his own account.
The bank employees at this branch recognized Phillips from the internal bank alert and called police.
Phillips was arrested and the clothes he was wearing at the time of his arrest were the same clothes worn by the robber in the surveillance footage from the December 13, 2019 robbery.