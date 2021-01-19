GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will open warming centers from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, through 9 a.m. on Monday, January 25 in response to extremely cold forecast temperatures.
The National Weather Service is currently forecasting prolonged subfreezing wind chill values during this time frame.
Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following precincts as warming centers:
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 911.