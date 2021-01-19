COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Public Schools is postponing the next date for in-person programs to resume Monday, February 8, citing “unfavorable” COVID-19 rates in Howard County.

HCPSS will not deliver the PSAT on January 26, they added.

HCPSS Superintendent Michael J. Martirano had announced plans to resume existing in-person small group programs in February 2021 as soon as the Board of Education approved health metrics signaled that students and staff could safely return to school buildings.

The decision for schools to resume in-person programs must be made two weeks in advance, and will depend on health metrics.

As vaccinations continue in the county, school nurses will be trained this week to support vaccine efforts.

