COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Public Schools is postponing the next date for in-person programs to resume Monday, February 8, citing “unfavorable” COVID-19 rates in Howard County.
HCPSS will not deliver the PSAT on January 26, they added.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
HCPSS Superintendent Michael J. Martirano had announced plans to resume existing in-person small group programs in February 2021 as soon as the Board of Education approved health metrics signaled that students and staff could safely return to school buildings.
Howard Community College Opening Up As COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic January 25
The decision for schools to resume in-person programs must be made two weeks in advance, and will depend on health metrics.
As vaccinations continue in the county, school nurses will be trained this week to support vaccine efforts.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.