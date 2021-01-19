HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Anne Arundel County will start vaccinating people under Maryland’s Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccination rollout Tuesday.
The hotel’s event center will serve as a vaccination clinic for several months and vaccinate around 100 people per hour at four designated stations, the hotel chain said in a press release.
Marylanders under this next phase can get vaccinated through an appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An Anne Arundel County appointed healthcare team will run the clinic as part of the county’s rollout plan. Learn more from the county here.
