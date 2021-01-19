BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore continue to search for Dante Barksdale’s killer.

Barksdale, an activist, a leader and a man with a heart for the greater good, was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

His older brother, Alvin Barksdale, said one of his brother’s dreams was to help steer youth in the right direction.

He said Baltimore residents must step up in his brother’s honor.

“His whole legacy is built on love and forgiveness,” Alvin Barksdale said.

During a virtual vigil held Monday night, Dante’s Safe Streets family spoke about his passion, his drive and his heart.

“Dante was a champion for Safe Streets,” said Bro Hamza, Safe Streets’ community liaison officer. “Dante was a hero for Baltimore City,”

“Every day he decided to serve others to make a positive difference,” the group’s former director, Dedra Layne, said.

Mayor Brandon Scott gave Barksdale a list of names, but one stands above the rest.

“Soldier, violence interrupter, crime fighter, crime-stopper, brother, cousin, friend, all of the above,” Scott said, “But above everything, we call Tater a good dude who loved this city.”

Barksdale’s family, Scott and the Safe Streets community are now challenging everyone in the city to be better.

The family hopes to erect a mural or a community center to honor Dante and his work.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit it to the web and the tip must go to Metro Crime Stoppers.