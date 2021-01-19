ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled the highlights of his proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget Tuesday afternoon as the state continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Hogan said the budget will be structurally balanced without tax increases, layoffs or cuts to essential services.
Among the items Hogan proposed are immediate tax and economic relief for Marylanders and small businesses, $7.5 billion for K-12 schools and nearly $1 billion for mental health and substance abuse programs to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic.
A “top legislative priority,” Hogan said, is the RELIEF Act of 2021, which he announced last week. That legislation would provide state tax cuts, an income tax credit and direct stimulus payments to lower-income Marylanders.
The full budget is set to be released Wednesday.
The latest General Assembly session began last Wednesday with a number of changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
