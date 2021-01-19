COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under:America United: Joe Biden's inauguration, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crisis at the Capitol, Joe Biden, Local TV, Maryland National Guard, Maryland News, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — More than 20,000 National Guard troops are helping to secure the U.S. Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration.

The Maryland National Guard is among those who have a crucial component in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power.

“Things will be secure tomorrow,” Maryland National Guard Cpt. Brendon Cassidy said. “I’m very confident. I don’t know the future, but what I can tell you is a whole lot of planning has gone into this.”

With just hours until the presidential inauguration, Washington D.C. is on high alert. The entire capitol complex is blocked off behind barbed wire and armed members of the military.

“Just making sure nothing too crazy happens in case Capitol Police or any law enforcement needs our help we are here,” Maryland National Guard Spc. Matthew Angell said.

PHOTOS: Security Heightened In Washington, DC Ahead Of Inauguration

Maryland National Guard members were among the first on the ground.

“Vigilance is of course one of the most critical roles that we’re playing here,” Cpt. Cassidy said. “Eyes on the street, eyes on anything inside and outside the fence.”

The Maryland National Guard was deployed on the day of the insurrection. Their presence will remain in some form even after the inauguration.

Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a State of Emergency in Maryland leading up to the inauguration. He’s coordinating with Washington D.C.’s mayor and the governor of Virginia to secure the region.

Certain bridges in and out of the city will be cut off to all traffic until Thursday morning.

LIST: Road, Transit Closures In Washington DC Due To Inauguration

Michael Greenberger, a homeland security expert with the University of Maryland, said the riots at the capitol served as a wake-up call.

“That is the silver lining of the trauma of January 6. We lost five lives, we could have lost more, but the advantage of it is it scared the wits out of everybody, and now enforcement systems to make sure
inauguration goes smoothly are on steroids,” he said.

Ava-joye Burnett