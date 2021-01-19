MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said in an interview Saturday that Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s are among the retailers that will stop selling his products due to his continued support of conspiracy theories related to President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Lindell, whose company is based in Chaska, made the announcement while talking with conservative commentator Brian Glenn on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell said. “These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.'”

Dominion Voting Systems is also threatening to sue Lindell for slander. Dominion sent legal letters to Lindell in December and early January over his false and conspiratorial claims about the machines being “rigged” or influencing the results of the U.S. Presidential election.

Dominion has sent letters to others, including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. They accused Lindell of being a prominent leader in the “ongoing misinformation campaign.”

Lindell is asked to cease and desist making defamatory claims against Dominion, and to “preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company.”

“With this letter, Dominion renews its demand that you retract your defamatory accusations immediately and issue a public apology for damaging Dominion’s reputation with completely fabricated claims of fraud and corruption,” Dominion said in a follow-up letter. “Dominion has been forced to expend substantial monetary sums to protect the health and safety of its employees following innumerable death threats from the social media mob that your statements have agitated against Dominion. And your misrepresentations have required the company to incur substantial attorneys’ fees and to mitigate the damage you have inflicted upon Dominion’s reputation.”

Dominion continues:

“Our last letter informed you that Dominion was prepared to initiate legal action to set the record straight and vindicate its reputation. This morning Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell. We are sending you hardcopies of the complaint6 and exhibits under separate cover so that there is absolutely no doubt at a future date about what was known to you at this juncture.”

Lindell was spotted at the White House Friday. The Republican donor, who has informally advised President Donald Trump, was seen leaving the West Wing carrying pages of notes that appear to outline a series of recommendations. Among those that are visible are the words, “Move Kash Patel to CIA acting” a reference to the current chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Lindell confirmed to CNN’s Jim Acosta that he did meet with Trump for about five minutes on Friday and said he had tried to hand the President what he described as evidence of voter fraud. Acosta conducted a brief interview with Lindell, who did not substantiate any of his claims but merely repeated some of the same false conspiracy theories spouted by Trump since the election.

Lindell said Trump had told him to turn over his material to lawyers working at the White House, who would look into it.

Asked whether he believes Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election, Lindell said no.

“No, he didn’t win the election, because I’ve seen it,” Lindell said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)