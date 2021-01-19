COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Mark Ingram, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced this week the team is releasing veteran running back Mark Ingram.

To say thank you to Ingram, the Ravens posted a special video on Twitter.

“Once a Raven, Always a Raven,” the tweet said. “Thank you, Mark Ingram.”

The video included highlights from Ingram’s career as a Raven, including his famous “Big Truss” interview.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ingram thanked the Ravens on Monday for “being a first-class organization,” adding the “Best is still ahead, can’t wait!”

Ingram joined the Ravens in 2019 after eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

CBS Baltimore Staff