BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Disgraced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh wants out of the Alabama prison where she has been behind bars since June.

Pugh asked outgoing President Donald Trump to commute her sentence and send her home to the mixed reaction of her former constituents.

“Why not give it a shot. The worst he can say is ‘no.’” said city resident David Rogers.

Others said Pugh needs to serve her sentence. “The nerve of her!” said another Baltimore resident who declined to give her name. “You do the crime then you pay the time!”

Pugh perhaps hopes the warm welcome she gave to Mr. Trump more than four years ago—when she was the only Baltimore politician to greet him at the Army-Navy game—will come back to help her.

With @realDonaldTrump in Baltimore I delivered a letter noting importance of our infrastructure needs & need for investment of federal funds pic.twitter.com/61OsajKvtQ — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) December 10, 2016

She described that day at a press conference in December 2016.

Disgraced former Baltimore Mayor Pugh is asking President Trump for a pardon…in December 2016 she described being the only Baltimore politician to greet him—asking for infrastructure help. She gave him a Baltimore pin to remember the city. https://t.co/G9nirZtGzm @wjz pic.twitter.com/9KIMvhc6ma — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 19, 2021

“He walked over to me and I said, ‘I am the mayor of Baltimore.’ And he said, ‘I know’” Pugh recalled to reporters at a December 2016 press conference. “I said, ‘I’m very excited about being the mayor of Baltimore. Welcome to Baltimore. I’m so glad to see you in our city.’”

Pugh also describes taking a picture with Mr. Trump and her encounter with Rudy Giuliani—asking him to make sure Mr. Trump understands how important her infrastructure requests are. From December 2016 🎥 CharmTV @wjz pic.twitter.com/m5A53p0dpo — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 19, 2021

Pugh, who is 70, is serving a sentence of three years.

The ex-mayor enriched herself with more than three-quarters of a million dollars for her ‘Healthy Holly’ books. Many were supposed to go to Baltimore City school children, but few ever did. She re-sold them, with the help of a close aide, to fund her mayoral campaign and line her own pockets.

Back in May 2019, supporters of Pugh held a prayer circle for her on the front lawn of the Northwest Baltimore home federal prosecutors say she purchased with illicit profits.

“Everyone needs prayer…we’re not here to declare innocence or guilt.” #MayorPugh #Baltimore prayer service @wjz Pugh’s lawyer promises an announcement about her future tomorrow. “God, we pray that Baltimore survives this.” On Pugh: “She is a believer.” #WJZ pic.twitter.com/t95c3Hjo5l — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 1, 2019

But the ex-mayor is not the only one who wants clemency from President Trump. Ed Norris, the former head of the city and state police forces, is asking for a pardon of his 2004 federal corruption conviction that he long believed was motivated by politics.

And former Sgt. Thomas Allers who once lead the Gun Trace Task Force, the corrupt Baltimore police squad whose members robbed citizens, also wants President Trump to let him out of his 15-year sentence early.