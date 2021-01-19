WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The FBI continues to release photos of suspects from the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.
On Tuesday, the FBI tweeted 40 new pictures of people who were seen near or in the Capitol when a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building.
The #FBI is still seeking to identify individuals who instigated violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. We've updated some posters with better photos of unidentified individuals. Please take another look at https://t.co/jZCuCR5get, and submit tips to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/NuZDJzm8T8
— FBI (@FBI) January 19, 2021
The FBI is hoping the public can help them identify these people.
Several people from Maryland and Virginia have been arrested in connection to the riots.
If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, or have any information about the cases below, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.
If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.
