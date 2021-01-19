COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The FBI continues to release photos of suspects from the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Tuesday, the FBI tweeted 40 new pictures of people who were seen near or in the Capitol when a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building.

The FBI is hoping the public can help them identify these people.

Several people from Maryland and Virginia have been arrested in connection to the riots.

If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, or have any information about the cases below, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.

