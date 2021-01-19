(CNN) — Instead of the patriotic crowds that typically fill the National Mall on Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in before hundreds of thousands of American flags.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee planted more than 191,500 American flags on the National Mall, meant to represent the American people who can’t attend Biden’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, the committee illuminated the flags, concentrated in 56 pillars to represent the 50 states and US territories, in a ceremony that took roughly 46 seconds — in honor of Biden, who this week will become the 46th President of the United States. The public art display reflects “our commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from home,” the committee said.

Dress Rehearsal At U.S. Capitol Ahead Of Presidential Inaugural Ceremony The "Field of Flags" illuminated on the grounds of the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol at night ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Biden ascends to the presidency on Wednesday with an inaugural speech outlining how hell tackle the health and economic crises he inherits while attempting to knit the country back together, just two weeks after the outgoing presidents loyalists waged a deadly riot to block the change of power. Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION TOPSHOT - Blue lights are beamed into the sky over the "Field of Flags" on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden’s inauguration was already going to be unique given the pandemic. So the President-elect discouraged supporters from attending for their safety.

Then, this month’s insurrection at the US Capitol heightened security concerns, as federal officials warned that extremists are more emboldened by the violent events of January 6 to carry out their own attacks on Inauguration Day and throughout 2021.

Biden’s inauguration will be much more intimate than is standard for a presidential inauguration. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said in December that the ceremony will more closely resemble a State of the Union address, for which members of Congress and the President can invite a limited number of guests.

It’ll be no less star-studded than usual, though: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, among others, are expected to perform Wednesday.

The events will be broadcast on most major TV networks and will stream online from the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s site.

