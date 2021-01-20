BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics were called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Central District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.