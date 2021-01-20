ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A group of Anne Arundel County Police officers are posted at the inauguration Wednesday to stand guard to protect the procession route.
County Executive Steuart Pittman said the group left their headquarters at around 1:30 a.m. to travel to Washington, DC.
With permission I am sharing this early morning text message below from @AACOPD Chief Amal Awad.
Our law enforcement officers will have a long, cold day today protecting our people and our institutions from those who seek to do harm. Thank you, from a grateful community. pic.twitter.com/DuVqKIcqXq
— County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) January 20, 2021
“Our law enforcement officers will have a long, cold day today protecting our people and our institutions from those who seek to do harm. Thank you, from a grateful community,” Pittman said.
Deputy Chief Lowry and another group of the county’s police officers will be protecting the State House in Annapolis.