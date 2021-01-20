BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will open a new vaccination site at Baltimore City Community College starting January 25.
The current site at the Under Armour campus in Port Covington will stop at the end of the month. Mayor Brandon Scott said the goal is to make the vaccination site more transit friendly and accessible to city residents.
“I want to thank Under Armour for the support they have provided thus far in vaccinating people who live and work in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I am excited to begin a partnership with Dr. Debra McCurdy and her team at BCCC. As this new vaccination site is on several bus routes and is located two blocks from the Metro station at Mondawmin Mall, BCCC offers more access for city residents who rely on public transit.”
Starting Wednesday, the Maryland Access Point will expand its capacity to walk older adults in Priority 1A and 1B who lack internet access through the registration process for a vaccination appointment.
Vaccine appointments can currently only be made online. The Baltimore City MAP can be reached by phone at 410-396-2273. Those older adults in Priority Groups 1A and 1B with internet access are encouraged to “pre-register” for appointments at this website.
“We appreciate a trusted resource like the Maryland Access Point stepping in to support older adults who do not have the internet access required to make an appointment. We must continue our focus on equitable access to the vaccine and ensure our seniors have the essential resources they need as they begin to register,” Scott said.
The City Health department has vaccinated 4,373 people so far as of Wednesday morning.
