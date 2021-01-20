BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As she assumed the second-highest office in the country Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris broke a number of barriers.
Harris is now the first female vice president, the first Black vice president and the first vice president of South Asian descent.
Those facts have not been lost on women and people of color across the country, including former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith’s young daughter.
READ MORE: ‘They Will Grow Up Knowing It Is Always Achievable’: Students Reflect As VP Kamala Harris Breaks Through Barriers
On Instagram, Smith posted a picture of his daughter, who sported a shirt reading “My VP Looks Like Me,” raising her right hand, imitating Harris as she took the oath of office.
“I’m so excited for my daughter! Anything is possible but it’s different when you see it!” he wrote in part.
Smith, a WJZ contributor, can be seen on the station’s slate of “Purple” programming.