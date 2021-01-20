JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A number of butternut squash products sold in 11 states, including Maryland, are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
Lancaster Foods announced the recall of a dozen products that contain butternut squash. They include:
- Lancaster Foods 16 oz. autumn medley with UPC 813055011156 and expiration dates of 1/5/21, 1/7/21 and 1/9/21
- Lancaster Foods 12 oz. butternut squash noodles with UPC 813055017493 and expiration date 1/10/21
- Lancaster Foods 12 oz. butternut squash noodles with UPC 813055081643 and expiration dates 1/5/21, 1/8/21, 1/10/21, 1/11/21, 1/12/21, 1/15/21 and 1/17/21
- Store brand 12 oz. butternut squash noodles with UPC 688267172595 and expiration dates 1/8/21, 1/10/21, 1/12/21, 1/13/21, 1/14/21, 1/15/21 and 1/17/21
- Lancaster Foods 21 oz. butternut squash planks with UPC 813055012726 with expiration dates 1/2/21, 1/8/21, 1/12/21, 1/15/21 and 1/17/21
- Lancaster Foods 20 oz. squash noodle medley with UPC 813055018360 and expiration dates 1/5/21, 1/8/21, 1/13/21, 1/14/21 and 1/16/21
- Store brand 20 oz. squash noodle medley with UPC 688267185854 and expiration dates 1/3/21, 1/8/21, 1/11/21, 1/17/21, 1/18/21 and 1/19/21
- Lancaster Foods 2.5-pound butternut squash chunks with UPC 813055015963 with expiration dates 1/4/21, 1/12/21, 1/15/21 and 1/18/21
- Lancaster Foods 20 oz. butternut squash chunks with UPC 813055011507 with expiration dates 1/5/21, 1/8/21, 1/9/21, 1/13/21 and 1/16/21
- Lancaster Foods 24 oz. butternut squash chunks with UPC 813055013006 with expiration dates 1/12/21, 1/13/21 and 1/15/21
- Lancaster Foods 12 oz. butternut squash chunks with UPC 813055013914 with expiration dates 1/4/21, 1/5/21, 1/7/21, 1/11/21, 1/12/21, 1/15/21, 1/17/21 and 1/20/21
- Lancaster Foods 15 oz. veggie rice blend with UPC 813055010142 with expiration date 1/7/21 and 1/9/21
A recall notice filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no illnesses have been reported. The recalled items were sold in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., among other states.
Anyone who bought the items should return them for a full refund. The company said it has temporarily stopped production to find the source.