BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials announced that both indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed with some COVID-19 restrictions in the city, starting this Friday, Jan. 22 at 6 a.m.

Indoor dining will be allowed at 25% capacity, while outdoor dining will be allowed at 50% at restaurants with a one hour max time limit. Restaurants must sign in patrons to help with contract tracing. Bars without food licenses can also open with these restrictions. If you have tents for outdoor dining, the flaps must be open.

Restrictions have also been lifted at the following places with these restrictions:

Breweries: 25% indoor, 50% outdoor, one hour time limit

Gym classes will be permitted to resume with social distancing and mask requirement, limited to 10 people indoors.

All indoor recreation sites, with exception of adult entertainment venues, hookah and cigar lounges, can reopen but are limited to 10% indoors with social distancing and masks requirement.

Hookah and cigar lounges will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity for retail sales; must remain closed for on-site consumption.

Streaming of live performances will be allowed from our venues.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited at 25 people at venues and indoor gatherings will be limited to 8 to 10 people.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the coronavirus numbers have been leveling off which is what led him to lift restrictions.

“I am proud of our residents for the work that they have put in to see this drop in numbers, but I urge everyone to stay cautious and proactive,” Scott said. “Let me be very clear. We are still in a pandemic that has taken away family, community, our neighbors and friends and we must continue to take that seriously.”

“I’m excited for our restaurants to resume their service and I look forward to keeping a line of communication open, as well as to continue to navigate this pandemic together,” Scott added.

The mayor met virtually with some restaurant managers and owners earlier this week and said he took into consideration their thoughts when deciding how to reopen.

” I appreciate the candor and the bluntness of the conversation,” Scott said. “I also appreciate the breadth of experience and information share and where adjustments can be made in the need to be made and city government’s response to COVID-19 and its impact on their industry and their workers. Our restaurants and their employees have suffered tremendously.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.