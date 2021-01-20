INAUGURATION DAYJoe Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,167 coronavirus cases as the state positivity rate and hospitalizations dip down Wednesday morning.

There have now been 332,353 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in the state. Thirty-eight Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 6,514.

Hospitalizations also dropped by 17 down to 1,858 though ICU beds went up to 420 and there are 1,438 in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.76% as the state conducted 30,886 coronavirus tests in the last day. Of those, 8,240 tested negative.

Maryland has now administered 279,412 coronavirus vaccines. Of those 251,293 people have received first doses and 28,119 have received second doses.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,982 (168) 1*
Anne Arundel 30,616 (415) 14*
Baltimore City 36,055 (757) 21*
Baltimore County 44,639 (1,044) 31*
Calvert 3,119 (50) 1*
Caroline 1,684 (13) 0*
Carroll 6,427 (176) 5*
Cecil 4,487 (92) 2*
Charles 7,349 (137) 1*
Dorchester 1,877 (26) 0*
Frederick 14,574 (218) 8*
Garrett 1,737 (56) 1*
Harford 10,476 (190) 4*
Howard 13,657 (190) 6*
Kent 956 (28) 2*
Montgomery 55,203 (1,201) 44*
Prince George’s 63,994 (1,164) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,210 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,234 (98) 0*
Somerset 2,121 (25) 0*
Talbot 1,543 (16) 0*
Washington 10,730 (190) 3*
Wicomico 5,832 (110) 0*
Worcester 2,851 (69) 1*
Data not available 0 (49) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 15,817 (2) 0*
10-19 30,930 (5) 1*
20-29 60,897 (31) 1*
30-39 57,790 (67) 6*
40-49 51,021 (188) 4*
50-59 50,120 (502) 23*
60-69 33,703 (1,021) 17*
70-79 19,171 (1,651) 32*
80+ 12,904 (3,045) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 174,285 (3,154) 86*
Male 158,068 (3,360) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 94,096 (2,317) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,166 (224) 7*
White (NH) 112,492 (3,235) 90*
Hispanic 55,152 (618) 15*
Other (NH) 15,570 (65) 0*
Data not available 47,877 (55) 2*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 2,992 4.249% 31 0.044%
Anne Arundel 21,543 3.719% 2,200 0.38%
Baltimore 41,725 5.043% 5,256 0.635%
Baltimore City 24,433 4.117% 4,149 0.699%
Calvert 4,562 4.931% 173 0.187%
Caroline 1,863 5.577% 99 0.296%
Carroll 8,745 5.192% 854 0.507%
Cecil 3,261 3.17% 136 0.132%
Charles 3,314 2.03% 158 0.097%
Dorchester 1,972 6.176% 106 0.332%
Frederick 11,124 4.286% 1,176 0.453%
Garrett 2,015 6.945% 10 0.034%
Harford 11,800 4.619% 1,511 0.592%
Howard 15,857 4.869% 2,238 0.687%
Kent 974 5.015% 83 0.427%
Montgomery 32,902 3.131% 3,439 0.327%
Prince George’s 13,420 1.476% 1,750 0.192%
Queen Anne’s 2,873 5.703% 220 0.437%
St. Mary’s 6,200 5.462% 254 0.224%
Somerset 873 3.408% 156 0.609%
Talbot 2,570 6.912% 120 0.323%
Washington 6,359 4.21% 845 0.559%
Wicomico 6,034 5.824% 835 0.806%
Worcester 3,119 5.966% 433 0.828%
Unknown 20,758 N/A 1,886 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 1,385 66
20-29 30,810 3,733
30-39 46,525 6,804
40-49 45,427 5,895
50-59 49,337 5,724
60-69 36,875 4,042
70-79 18,409 900
80+ 14,524 955
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 153,662 18,882
Male 89,292 9,107
Unknown Gender 8,339 130

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 38,551 4,076
Asian 17,739 2,626
White 151,992 16,649
American Indian or Alaska Native 887 147
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 492 78
Other Race 23,228 1,813
Unknown Race 18,404 2,730

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 10,511 979
Not Hispanic or Latino 205,300 23,747
Unknown 35,482 35,482

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff