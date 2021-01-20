ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 2,167 coronavirus cases as the state positivity rate and hospitalizations dip down Wednesday morning.
There have now been 332,353 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in the state. Thirty-eight Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 6,514.
Hospitalizations also dropped by 17 down to 1,858 though ICU beds went up to 420 and there are 1,438 in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 7.76% as the state conducted 30,886 coronavirus tests in the last day. Of those, 8,240 tested negative.
Maryland has now administered 279,412 coronavirus vaccines. Of those 251,293 people have received first doses and 28,119 have received second doses.
Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,982
|(168)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|30,616
|(415)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|36,055
|(757)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|44,639
|(1,044)
|31*
|Calvert
|3,119
|(50)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,684
|(13)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,427
|(176)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,487
|(92)
|2*
|Charles
|7,349
|(137)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,877
|(26)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,574
|(218)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,737
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,476
|(190)
|4*
|Howard
|13,657
|(190)
|6*
|Kent
|956
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|55,203
|(1,201)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|63,994
|(1,164)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,210
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,234
|(98)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,121
|(25)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,543
|(16)
|0*
|Washington
|10,730
|(190)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,832
|(110)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,851
|(69)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(49)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|15,817
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|30,930
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|60,897
|(31)
|1*
|30-39
|57,790
|(67)
|6*
|40-49
|51,021
|(188)
|4*
|50-59
|50,120
|(502)
|23*
|60-69
|33,703
|(1,021)
|17*
|70-79
|19,171
|(1,651)
|32*
|80+
|12,904
|(3,045)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|174,285
|(3,154)
|86*
|Male
|158,068
|(3,360)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|94,096
|(2,317)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,166
|(224)
|7*
|White (NH)
|112,492
|(3,235)
|90*
|Hispanic
|55,152
|(618)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,570
|(65)
|0*
|Data not available
|47,877
|(55)
|2*
Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|2,992
|4.249%
|31
|0.044%
|Anne Arundel
|21,543
|3.719%
|2,200
|0.38%
|Baltimore
|41,725
|5.043%
|5,256
|0.635%
|Baltimore City
|24,433
|4.117%
|4,149
|0.699%
|Calvert
|4,562
|4.931%
|173
|0.187%
|Caroline
|1,863
|5.577%
|99
|0.296%
|Carroll
|8,745
|5.192%
|854
|0.507%
|Cecil
|3,261
|3.17%
|136
|0.132%
|Charles
|3,314
|2.03%
|158
|0.097%
|Dorchester
|1,972
|6.176%
|106
|0.332%
|Frederick
|11,124
|4.286%
|1,176
|0.453%
|Garrett
|2,015
|6.945%
|10
|0.034%
|Harford
|11,800
|4.619%
|1,511
|0.592%
|Howard
|15,857
|4.869%
|2,238
|0.687%
|Kent
|974
|5.015%
|83
|0.427%
|Montgomery
|32,902
|3.131%
|3,439
|0.327%
|Prince George’s
|13,420
|1.476%
|1,750
|0.192%
|Queen Anne’s
|2,873
|5.703%
|220
|0.437%
|St. Mary’s
|6,200
|5.462%
|254
|0.224%
|Somerset
|873
|3.408%
|156
|0.609%
|Talbot
|2,570
|6.912%
|120
|0.323%
|Washington
|6,359
|4.21%
|845
|0.559%
|Wicomico
|6,034
|5.824%
|835
|0.806%
|Worcester
|3,119
|5.966%
|433
|0.828%
|Unknown
|20,758
|N/A
|1,886
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|1,385
|66
|20-29
|30,810
|3,733
|30-39
|46,525
|6,804
|40-49
|45,427
|5,895
|50-59
|49,337
|5,724
|60-69
|36,875
|4,042
|70-79
|18,409
|900
|80+
|14,524
|955
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|153,662
|18,882
|Male
|89,292
|9,107
|Unknown Gender
|8,339
|130
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|38,551
|4,076
|Asian
|17,739
|2,626
|White
|151,992
|16,649
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|887
|147
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|492
|78
|Other Race
|23,228
|1,813
|Unknown Race
|18,404
|2,730
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|10,511
|979
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|205,300
|23,747
|Unknown
|35,482
|35,482
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.