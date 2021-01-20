WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — Fireworks lit up the sky behind the Washington Monument to mark the end of Inauguration Day for President Joe Biden.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden watched the end of the day’s events from a balcony in the White House on Wednesday night. The Bidens’ grandchildren danced and clapped on the balcony.

While the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns in Washington vastly scaled back inaugural events, organizers created a celebratory atmosphere with live and recorded celebrity performances, ending with singer Katy Perry.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, watched the fireworks from the steps of the Washington Monument after Harris delivered brief remarks.

An 8-year-old boy from Gaithersburg, Maryland who has been making care packages to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced Justin Timberlake during Wednesday’s primetime TV special “Celebrating America”.

Cavanaugh Bell introduced Timberlake.

The inauguration Wednesday featured plenty of celebrity faces, many of whom campaigned for President Joe Biden.

Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem, rocking an eye-catching outfit complete with a golden dove holding an olive branch.

Jennifer Lopez sang This Land Is Your Land and America, The Beautiful. Garth Brooks belted out Amazing Grace, pausing to encourage everyone to sing along.

Poet Amanda Gorman also read The Hill We Climb.

The Parade Across America was held virtually and featured popular athletes, celebrities and performers.

