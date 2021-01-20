INAUGURATION DAYJoe Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCBS News Special: One Nation: Indivisible
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:African penguins, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Zoo, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year’s breeding class of African penguins at the Maryland Zoo will be named after gemstones.

The first four hatchlings have been named! Meet Diamond, Pearl, Onyx and Topaz.

So far, there’s been seven chicks this breeding season.

Overall, the Maryland Zoo has hatched over 1,000 African penguin chicks.

And if you’re wondering the reason behind the name theme, the Zoo said just like gemstones, African penguins are also precious and rare.

CBS Baltimore Staff