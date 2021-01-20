BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year’s breeding class of African penguins at the Maryland Zoo will be named after gemstones.
The first four hatchlings have been named! Meet Diamond, Pearl, Onyx and Topaz.
So far, there’s been seven chicks this breeding season.
Overall, the Maryland Zoo has hatched over 1,000 African penguin chicks.
And if you’re wondering the reason behind the name theme, the Zoo said just like gemstones, African penguins are also precious and rare.