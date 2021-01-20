BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department launched a new COVID-19 vaccination plan webpage for residents ages 65 and up.

This new page, which is within the county’s existing COVID-19 vaccine information webpage, will provide updates and assistance with pre-registration.

The health department has been holding vaccination clinics for group’s 1A healthcare workers and first responders since Jan. 4, including:

• Front line hospital staff

• Nursing home residents and staff

• Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS

• Correctional health care staff and officers

• Front line judiciary staff

The health department began vaccinations for group 1B on Jan. 19, including:

• Assisted living, independent living, and other congregate facilities

• Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers

• Continuity of government (defined by the state as elected officials)

• Adults age 75 and older

Group IC should be eligible for vaccinations soon. That will include adults ages 65-74 and essential workers in lab services, agriculture, manufacturing, postal service.

The health department is encouraging anyone in these groups to go https://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/ and pre-register for a vaccine appointment.

The health department will then send you an email with a link to sign-up for an appointment when more vaccines are available.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and those who come without an appointment will be turned away. If pre-registration assistance is needed, contact the health department at 410-838-1500.

Harford County received 5,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine and continues to get limited shipments each week.

“During the time that vaccine is scarce, priority groups offer the best way to balance the goals of saving lives, preventing sickness, maintaining the operation of society and preserving fairness,” said Harford County Health Officer, Dr. David Bishai.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.