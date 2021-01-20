COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
Middle River, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire crews respond on the scene of a fire in Middle River.

They arrived at the scene on Cockspur Road around 5:30 on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived they found smoke showing from a townhouse on the second floor.

Officials say 3 people were living in the home at the time.

One person made it out of the house with non-life threatening injuries.

Another person was taken out of neighboring home, but has since returned.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.