Middle River, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire crews respond on the scene of a fire in Middle River.
They arrived at the scene on Cockspur Road around 5:30 on Wednesday morning.
When they arrived they found smoke showing from a townhouse on the second floor.
#bcofd WORKING FIRE 2100 blk Cockspur Rd #MiddleRiver | FD arrived with smoke showing from residential structure | Injuries reported | PIO enroute. DT0527TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 20, 2021
Officials say 3 people were living in the home at the time.
One person made it out of the house with non-life threatening injuries.
Another person was taken out of neighboring home, but has since returned.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.