BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who crashed into a parked vehicle after being shot in east Baltimore overnight has died, city police said.
Just before 12:20 a.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of 1900 block of North Chester Street for a crash. When they got to the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds who had crashed into a parked car.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
Police believe the man was parked two blocks away when someone began shooting at him. He then drove to where he hit the car.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.