WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Despite being from different parties, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pledged Wednesday “the same spirit of partnership, honesty, and goodwill” to new President Joe Biden that he did to former President Donald Trump.

Hogan, a Republican and frequent critic of the former president, attended Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. In the days before the inauguration, he also visited members of the Maryland National Guard who provided security for the event.

Through the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, we show the world that the Constitution, the rule of law, and the will of the people ultimately prevail in the United States of America. My full statement on the inauguration of President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/Tcmfu70Nt0 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 20, 2021

Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president shortly before noon.

Hogan’s full statement reads: