WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Several police officers from departments across Maryland assisted in standing guard to help protect the procession and proceedings of the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

A group of Anne Arundel County Police officers were posted at the inauguration Wednesday to stand guard to protect the procession route.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said the group left their headquarters at around 1:30 a.m. to travel to Washington, DC.

With permission I am sharing this early morning text message below from @AACOPD Chief Amal Awad. Our law enforcement officers will have a long, cold day today protecting our people and our institutions from those who seek to do harm. Thank you, from a grateful community. pic.twitter.com/DuVqKIcqXq — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) January 20, 2021

“Our law enforcement officers will have a long, cold day today protecting our people and our institutions from those who seek to do harm. Thank you, from a grateful community,” Pittman said.

Deputy Chief Lowry and another group of the county’s police officers will be protecting the State House in Annapolis.

Baltimore County police officers were there as well, working alongside the DC Police Department.

Baltimore County Police are proud to serve alongside our partners at @DCPoliceDept in securing our nation’s capital as we welcome Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. ^NL #BCoPD #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/uARQSdWhiD — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 20, 2021

It wasn’t just Maryland law enforcement helping out; the Ocean City Police Department shared a photo of one of its officers alongside an officer from Sacramento, California. The two communities are connected and serve as the bookends for U.S. Highway 50.

And on the water, Maryland Natural Resources Police joined other law enforcement agencies for security, with officers grouped up in boats along the area.