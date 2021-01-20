INAUGURATION DAYJoe Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Several police officers from departments across Maryland assisted in standing guard to help protect the procession and proceedings of the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

A group of Anne Arundel County Police officers were posted at the inauguration Wednesday to stand guard to protect the procession route.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said the group left their headquarters at around 1:30 a.m. to travel to Washington, DC.

“Our law enforcement officers will have a long, cold day today protecting our people and our institutions from those who seek to do harm. Thank you, from a grateful community,” Pittman said.

Deputy Chief Lowry and another group of the county’s police officers will be protecting the State House in Annapolis.

Baltimore County police officers were there as well, working alongside the DC Police Department.

 

And on the water, Maryland Natural Resources Police joined other law enforcement agencies for security, with officers grouped up in boats along the area.

