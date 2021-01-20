BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has started a fund to help struggling restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than $160,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours.
Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, general manager Eric DeCosta and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley have are among those who pitched into the fund.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood Starts Fund To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid Pandemic
What a movement. More than $160K now raised for Baltimore restaurants by @JimmysSeafood, in less than 48 hours. A few #Ravens with big hearts:
Ronnie Stanley $10K✔️
Marlon Humphrey $10K✔️
DeCosta Family $2500+✔️
Wink Martindale $2500✔️
Donate here:👉https://t.co/vZU7I96d7k @wjz https://t.co/Ko4R16s4KL
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 20, 2021
So far, more than $160,000 has been raised for Baltimore restaurants.
John Minadakis is the CEO of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.
“What’s happening now is tragic. These city restaurants are struggling,” he said outside his restaurant Tuesday. “They’re not going to make it through the next couple weeks. They’re not going to make it through the next couple months. You cannot survive on carryout only.”
