By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood has started a fund to help struggling restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than $160,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, general manager Eric DeCosta and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley have are among those who pitched into the fund.

So far, more than $160,000 has been raised for Baltimore restaurants.

John Minadakis is the CEO of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

“What’s happening now is tragic. These city restaurants are struggling,” he said outside his restaurant Tuesday. “They’re not going to make it through the next couple weeks. They’re not going to make it through the next couple months. You cannot survive on carryout only.”

