By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Amanda Gorman, America United: Joe Biden's inauguration, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Joe Biden, Local TV, Morgan State University, President Joe Biden, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — “Consider this a job offer!”

With those words, Morgan State University President David Wilson hoped to get poet Amanda Gorman to join his staff.

Gorman, 22, was the youngest ever inaugural poet when she performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

Her original work, “The Hill We Climb,” gripped Wilson and led him to offer her a job as a poet-in-residence.

It’s not immediately clear if she has or will accept the position.

