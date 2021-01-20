BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Ravens are working on plans for next season, many questions remain about how this season ended.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described Saturday’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills as devastating but said he’s excited about moving forward with a young team.

The Ravens have made the playoffs the last three years, but in each of those years, there have been disappointing endings.

RELATED COVERAGE:

This year’s playoff loss to the Bills was particularly deflating after quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense scored just three points, this after a regular season in which the team won 11 games and scored an average of 33 points per-victory.

The Ravens rack up some impressive stats in the regular season but the playoffs present a higher-level challenge.

So, what’s the dramatic difference between the regular season and postseason?

“When you get to the playoffs and you don’t play your best game, you turn the ball over, you make mistakes, you don’t finish drives and convert, you’re not going to win the game,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what we did. We didn’t play our best game against Buffalo.”

Harbaugh defended the Ravens passing game from some high-profile critics who claim that the schemes are predictable and easily defended.

The head coach does agree, however, with wide receiver Marquise Brown who said the Ravens need greater balance after relying so heavily on running the ball.