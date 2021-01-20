WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — The Senate voted to confirm Avril Haines to be the Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday evening, making her the first of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees to be confirmed.

Haines was approved by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 84 to 10.

The Senate adjourned for the night after confirming Haines and will reconvene at noon on Thursday.

Haines has a long career in government service and ties to Baltimore City.

Avril Haines, Former Baltimore Bookstore Owner, Among President-Elect Biden’s Cabinet Position Picks

Before studying law, Haines came to Baltimore to pursue a Ph.D. in physics at Johns Hopkins University.

While in Baltimore, Haines and her now-husband bought a vacant bar on South Broadway in Fells Point and turned it into a bookstore and cafe called Adrian’s Book Cafe.

They sold interesting and unusual books, some by local authors, and held readings and events. Haines was also President of the Fells Point Business Association until she left Baltimore in 1998.

Announcing Haines’ appointment, Biden referred to this chapter of her past as part of her interesting and varied life.

As Director of National Intelligence, Haines will serve as the principal advisor to the president, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on intelligence matters.