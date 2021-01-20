LEONARDTOWN, Md (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Health Department said Wednesday it has received reports from community members about fraudulent phone calls incorrectly telling residents that they can “show up” to a SMCHD vaccination clinic without an appointment.
There are also reports of robocalls inaccurately notifying residents that they are eligible to register for a vaccination clinic, officials said.
Officials said only individuals who have registered for a vaccine appointment and have confirmed appointment times should go to a vaccination clinic site at the date and time of their appointment to receive their vaccine.
For more information regarding the COVID vaccine in St. Mary’s County, visit the health department’s website.
