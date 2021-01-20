INAUGURATION DAYJoe Biden Sworn In As 46th US President
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LEONARDTOWN, Md (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Health Department said Wednesday it has received reports from community members about fraudulent phone calls incorrectly telling residents that they can “show up” to a SMCHD vaccination clinic without an appointment.

There are also reports of robocalls inaccurately notifying residents that they are eligible to register for a vaccination clinic, officials said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials said only individuals who have registered for a vaccine appointment and have confirmed appointment times should go to a vaccination clinic site at the date and time of their appointment to receive their vaccine.

For more information regarding the COVID vaccine in St. Mary’s County, visit the health department’s website.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

