WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — After President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, here’s a look at where he and the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their significant others will be up to for the rest of the day.
Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery
After Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in they and the First Lady and Second Gentleman will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after 2 p.m.
Presidential Escort
Starting at around after 3 p.m., President-elect Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”
Celebrating America Primetime Special
Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.
It will begin at 8:30 p.m.
You can look at the full schedule from the week’s events here.