WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Howard University’s marching band has taken part in presidential inaugurations before. But during today’s inaugural parade, they escorted one of their own.

The renowned Showtime Marching Band accompanied Vice President Kamala Harris — an alumna of Howard University herself — to the White House shortly after she took her oath of office, along with President Joe Biden.

“Here we go!,” Howard University tweeted as the band began to lead Harris to the White House.

“Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence,” said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement.

Heavily Guarded Nation's Capital Hosts Presidential Inauguration WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Members of the Howard University Marching Band walk the abbreviated parade route following the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Joe Biden's Inauguration As 46th President Of The U.S. Is Celebrated With Parade In Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Members of Howard University's March Band watch as U.S. President Joe Biden's motorcade take part in the abbreviated parade after Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Joe Biden's Inauguration As 46th President Of The U.S. Is Celebrated With Parade In Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Performers from Howard University prepare for the parade honoring President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-REHEARSAL The Howard University marching band participates in a rehearsal of the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC on January 18, 2021, ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. - The Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is perfectly fitting that the Showtime Marching Band, the ensemble that captures and reverberates the heartbeat of our institution, should accompany her on this last leg of her journey to the White House.”

The band performed a special drum cadence, and was represented by members of the drumline, the Flashy Flag Squad and Ooh La La dancers, according to a news release from Howard University. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a third of the full band will be in attendance.

Here we go! The Showtime Marching Band is here, "escorting" Vice President @KamalaHarris with a special drum cadence. #BleedBlue #HU2WH 🥁 💙 pic.twitter.com/LvXjSpkfuG — Howard University (@HowardU) January 20, 2021

“We are proud to unite safely as a band to represent Howard University, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and all HBCUs across the country,” Kelvin Washington, the Howard University band director, said in a statement. “It’s a very gracious opportunity for us, and we’re very thankful for it.”

Several HBCUs, including Howard, also participated in a Battle of the Bands during an inaugural event on Tuesday.

Harris will be the nation’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. She will also be the first graduate of a historically Black college or university, a badge she’s worn with pride.

“It was that steady pulse of her Alma Mater’s legacy that propelled her forward, and it is that same rhythm that will carry her onward as she undoubtedly will become one of the most influential vice presidents in the history of our nation,” Frederick said.

The drumline of the University of Delaware, Biden’s alma mater, will also perform at the inauguration.

