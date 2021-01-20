BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged in the June 2020 murder of another Baltimore man, police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Orleans Street on June 8, 2020 where they found 30-year-old Gerald Jones sitting in his car suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Homicide detectives investigated, found a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Police said they arrested 35-year-old Troy Veney on January 16, 2021 at around 8:50 p.m.
He was taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with the first-degree murder of Jones.
Veney is being held without bail.